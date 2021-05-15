Fresh cases continue to outnumberrecoveries in Nellore, Prakasam

NELLORE/ONGOLE

15 May 2021 22:09 IST

1,396 persons recovered as against 2,300+ infections in the region

As the coronavirus spread continues unabated in the two district of Nellore and Prakasam, 16 persons succumbed to the disease and a little less than 2,300 persons contracted the infection in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases rose to a high of 36,468, including 18,540 in Prakasam district. The toll rose to 1,404 in the region as 11 patients in SPSR Nellore district and five in Praksam district died due to COVID. So far, 703 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 701 patients in Prakasam district had lost the battle against the disease.

The overall coronavirus case tally crossed the 1.91 lakh-mark as 1,305 persons in Prakasam district and 985 persons in SPSR Nellore district tested positive for the disease, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday night.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of fresh cases continued to outnumber recoveries by about 900 as only 1,396 patients, including 894 in SPSR Nellore district, recovered from the infection.

Committee constituted

COVID-19 Nodal Officer at Government General Hospital(Nellore) M. Narendra maintained that there was no shortage of oxygen. A committee had been constituted to constantly monitor oxygen supply and avoid wastage as about 1,000 patients were provided with oxygen therapy at any given point of time.

Of the 17,928 active cases in Nellore, over 2,300 patients were being treated at GGH and other notified private hospitals, while 1,100 patients were taken care of at COVID-19 Care Centres set up across the district. Others were in home quarantine.

In Prakasam’s Ongole, patients undergoing treatment at the GGH had a tough time as one technician shuttled among three COVID isolation wards to monitor supply of oxygen to 1,000-plus patients.

‘More nodal officers needed’

Right to Information Association State Working president G.Balakrishna demanded appointment of two more nodal officers to constantly monitor the condition of patients at the GGH. He said the State government should step up supply of Remdesivir injection from the 250-plus vials to at least 1,000 to stabilise the health condition of critical patients.