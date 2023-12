December 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KADAPA

The Pulivendula police on Saturday booked a fresh case against Sunitha Narreddy, daughter of slain former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, her husband Rajasekhar Reddy and two others under IPC Section 156 (3), following the directions of a local court at Pulivendula. The court passed orders based on a private complaint filed before it by M.V. Krishna Reddy, former PA of Mr. Vivekananda Reddy.

