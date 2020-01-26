Frequent travellers to China need to be cautious on coronavirus: expert

Frequent travellers of Asian countries and persons who had just returned from abroad to be cautious about coronavirus since it might damage immune system within no time, according to Kutikuppala Surya Rao, National Professor of Indian Medical Association College of General Practitioners-Chennai. He said that many industrialists, business persons, executives of pharmaceutical industries, marine engineers from North Andhra region visit China and neighbouring countries frequently on various works.

Dr. Surya Rao, who came to his native district Srikakulam, told the media that running nose, continuous cough and disorder in upper respiratory system were the immediate symptoms of the dreaded viruses. “The persons who can’t avoid travel to China should take extra care in public places. And they have to follow general guidelines to protect themselves from coronavirus. It is better to avoid Chinese food which includes seafood,” he said.

Dr. Suryarao urged the State government to establish a call centre or helpline as part of disease control mechanism. “It may not have any direct impact immediately. But the situation will be out of control if precautionary measures are not taken at the initial stage,” he added.

Dr. Surya Rao, Padma Shri awardee, urged professors of virology of various medical colleges to create awareness among the public about coronavirus which had already caused tension in China and other countries.