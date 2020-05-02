Freight and parcel trains to continue

Freight and parcel trains will continue to be operated for some more time by East Coast Railway (E Co R) in view of the extension of the lockdown till May 17.

Train No. 00530 Visakhapatnam-Sambalpur parcel express, will leave from Visakhapatnam on May 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 at 9 a.m. and will reach Sambalpur at 5.30 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, 00529 Sambalpur – Visakhapatnam will leave Sambalpur on May 6, 8,10,12,14 and 16 at 9 a.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 6 p.m. on the same day. These pair of trains has stoppages at Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Paravatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir and Bargarh Road between Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur.

The train No. 00532 Visakhapatnam- Cuttack Parcel Express will leave Visakhapatnam from May 4 to 15 at 10 a.m. and will reach Cuttack at 6.30 p.m. on the same day and in the return direction train No. 00531 Cuttack-Visakhapatnam parcel express will leave Cuttack from May 5 to 16 at 9 a.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m. the same day. These pair of trains will have stoppages at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar between Visakhapatnam and Cuttack

Train No. 00851 Vizianagaram-Adarsh Nagar (Delhi) parcel special train will leave Vizianagaram on May 4 and 6 at 7.30 a.m. and will reach Adarsh Nagar on the next day at 2 p.m.

In the return direction, 00852 Adarsh Nagar-Vizianagaram parcel special train will leave Adarsh Nagar on May 6 and 8 at 1 a.m. (midnight of May 5 and 7), which will reach Vizianagaram at 8.30 a.m. on the next day. These parcel special trains have stoppages at Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur Jn, Uslapur, Katni murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi jn, Gwalior Jn., Agra cantt, New Delhi between Vizianagaram and Adarsh Nagar.

Train No.00637 Vasco da Gama – Howrah parcel Express special will leave from Vasco da Gama at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.25 p.m. and departs at 4.45 p.m. to reach Howrah at 10 a.m. on May 4.

The train will have stoppages at Madgaon, Hubballi, Gadag, Koppal, Hosapete, Ballari, Guntakal, Dhone, Nandyal, Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Kharagpur, Panskura and Mecheda.

These train services can be used for transportation of various essential commodities. Station Managers and Parcel Supervisors at the Stations will provide more details. Merchants and interested supplier parties may also contact Parcel Offices at the Stations and Station Managers to carry their essential goods, according to G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair.