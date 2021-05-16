Freedom of expression under attack in State: Sailajanath

VIJAYAWADA

16 May 2021 23:50 IST

‘Assault on an MP in police custody is unheard of’

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Sunday said that freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution was under attack in the State.

In a statement, Dr. Sailajanath condemned the arrest and alleged mishandling of Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju by the police.

He said the YSRCP government was intolerant of anyone who criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Autocratic rule’

In its “autocratic rule” in the last two years, the YSRCP government had unleashed a reign of anarchy, targeting its political opponents and news channels that refused to toe its line, the Congress leader alleged.

“The Dalit community is at the receiving end of the lawlessness resorted to by the ruling party leaders,” he alleged.

“An assault on a sitting MP in police custody is unheard of. The government is resorting to such acts to divert the people’s attention from its failure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said the court of law should protect the people’s fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan should also seek accountability from the government, whenever it overstepped its role.