Freedom fighters felicitated on Alluri’s birth anniversary

Tharun Boda July 05, 2022 00:03 IST

Prizes were given to winners of various competitions held in the district as part of the week-long celebrations of Sitarama Raju’s birth anniversary.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and MLA Malladi Vishnu garlanding a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary in Vijayawada on Monday | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao felicitated freedom fighters on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the city on Monday. Rampilla Narasayamma, 93, who took part in the Quit India Movement and was jailed for 42 days, and other freedom fighters including Ravuri Arjuna Rao, 105, and Ravuri Manorama, 93, were felicitated by Mr. Rao and MLA M. Arun Kumar. Prizes were given to winners of various competitions held in the district as part of the week-long celebrations of Sitarama Raju’s birth anniversary. Earlier, Mr. Dilli Rao along with MLA Malladi Vishnu and others garlanded the statue of Sitarama Raju in the city.



