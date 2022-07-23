Freedom fighters felicitated at Vijayawada railway station

Event part of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ programme

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan felicitated freedom fighters and their family members as part of the Iconic Week Celebrations of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ celebrations.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan, along with Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Thokkala and others officers participated in the valedictory of the week-long programme.

He interacted with the family members of the freedom fighters and enquired about their health and welfare.

Those felicitated were Rampilla Narasayamma, wife of Rampilla Suryanarayana, who participated in the freedom struggle along with her husband, Pingali Suseela, grand daughter-in-law of Pingali Venkaiah, Alluri Rama Raju, great grandson of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Bade Seeta Mahalakshmi, wife of freedom fighter Bade Venkata Krishna Rao and G.V. Raghuram, son of Goparaju Anantha Venkata Sarma.

“It is a moment of great pride for the division as the Vijayawada railway station was associated with the freedom struggle and is among the 75 stations selected for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the DRM said and thanked the freedom fighters and their family members for attending the events.

The railway officials along with the freedom fighters released tricolour balloons marking the conclusion of the celebrations. Later, they visited an exhibition on the freedom struggle held at the railway station.

Bharat Scouts and Guides and the children of SKCV Trust organised cultural programmes.