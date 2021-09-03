Andhra Pradesh

Free vaccination drive at Vizag railway station from today

A free vaccination drive will be conducted every day at Art Gallery, near Gate No.1 of Visakhapatnam railway station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from September 3.

All eligible persons can get vaccinated by registering their names with a valid Aadhaar card at the service centre. They can avail the first or second dose as per the norms of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This drive will benefit incoming and outgoing passengers, vendors, staff, officers and the general public, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

After taking the jab, the vaccinated persons will be kept under observation for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre to ensure there are no adverse effects post vaccination. The vaccination drive is being organised in coordination with the State government.


