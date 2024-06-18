GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free textbooks, bags for students of junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 2,00,753 students to benefit from the new initiative; officials have been directed to ensure distribution of these items by July 15

Published - June 18, 2024 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

To enhance the academic outcomes in State-run Plus-Two institutions and junior colleges, the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to supply textbooks and bags to its students free of cost.

The existing pass rate among the first-year students of government junior colleges, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, A.P. Model Schools, A.P. Residential Educational Institutions and High School-Plus is around 67%, while it is 78% among the second-year students.

Recognising the fact that most students of these institutions come from the below poverty line (BPL) families, and that timely provision of textbooks is critical for their academic performance, the government has decided to supply textbooks to them free of cost, a facility that is already being extended to the students from Classes 1 to 10.

A total of 2,00,753 students (1,08,619 of them from Class XI and 92,134 from Class XII) will benefit from the new initiative.

The State Project Director of Samagra Shisha wing of the School Education Department will be the nodal officer, who will be responsible for the supply of textbooks from the Telugu Academy and for distribution of bags and notebooks from the existing stocks. Each student will receive 12 notebooks, each containing 200 pages.

The Director of Telugu Academy will provide a digital copy of the textbooks to the Director of the Textbook Press for printing, and the Department of School Education will compensate the Telugu Academy with the royalty for the textbooks supplied.

The officials concerned have been directed to ensure distribution of these items by July 15, 2024.

