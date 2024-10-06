GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free supply of sand comes to a grinding halt as NGT restricts sale citing CRZ guidelines in West Godavari

The State government will open the sand reaches on October 16, says District Collector

Published - October 06, 2024 07:53 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani on Sunday announced that the available 7.2 lakh tonnes of sand in the district as on October 6 would not be supplied to the beneficiaries in the wake of the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). At least three lakh tonnes of sand is available and stored at five desiltation points and the rest of the sand is stored in the open reaches. 

“The NGT directed us not to supply sand citing the Coastal Regulatory Zone guidelines. There is no availability of sand to supply to the beneficiaries under the free sand policy of the State government,” said Ms. Nagarani at a press conference here. “We have apprised the higher authorities of the challenges in supplying the sand to the beneficiaries. The State government will open the sand reaches from October 16,” said Ms. Nagarani. Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi warned that stringent action would be initiated against the violators of the free sand policy.

