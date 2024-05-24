ADVERTISEMENT

Free scans will be done for pregnant women in Rajamahendravaram hospitals, says DMHO

Published - May 24, 2024 08:13 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) Venkateswara Rao on Friday said that free Neural Defect (ND) and Targeted Imaging For Foetal Anomalies (TIFFA) scans would be done for pregnant women in Royal and GSL Hospitals in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

In a meeting held with the Medical and Health Department authorities and doctors of the Primary Health Centres here, Dr. Venkateswara Rao has said that the pregnant women referred by the PHCs could avail of the opportunity. The TIFFA scan is recommended to investigate any abnormalities in the baby.

