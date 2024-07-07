Free sand supply policy to come into force in Andhra Pradesh from today

The free sand policy will come into force across the State from Monday. Officials of various departments have made all arrangements for free supply of sand.

Collectors of Eluru, NTR, East Godavari and other districts reviewed the arrangements for free sand supply, and directed officials concerned to ensure that the stock points had enough quantity of sand.

Personnel of the Mines and Geology, Transport, Revenue and Police Departments visited the stock points along the rivers and canals and enquired about the stock position.

Eluru Collector K. Vetri Selvi visited the stock point at Chebrolu in Unguturu mandal and reviewed the arrangements. Joint Collector B. Lavanya Veni inspected a stock point at Vinjaram village in Kukunur mandal on Sunday.

Sand will be supplied from the stock points located at Rudramkota, Dacharam, Vinjaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Chebrolu in Eluru district, the Joint Collector said.

“The free sand policy will be implemented as per the guidelines of the State government. One person will be given 20 tonnes of sand per day. Only seigniorage and GST would be collected from the consumers,” said the officials.

NTR District Collector G. Srijana directed officials to arrange CCTV cameras at the stock points, and asked Tahsildars and officials of the Revenue and Mines and Geology Departments to take measures for proper implementation of the policy.

Sand will be supplied from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Tahsildars will act as special officers to monitor the supply. Boards with the prices and stock availability should be displayed at the stock points, officials said.

In some districts, public representatives will launch the scheme, along with the officials.