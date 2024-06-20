ADVERTISEMENT

Free RTC bus ride for women will be implemented at the earliest, says A.P. Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy

Published - June 20, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Vijayawada

Special team will be constituted to study the modalities, he says, adding that he himself will go through the scheme that is being implemented in Karnataka and Telangana

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy on June 20 (Thursday) said a special team would be constituted to study the modalities for implementation of the proposed free bus ride for women in the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference after visiting the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for the first time after taking charge as Minister, Mr. Reddy said he himself would visit Karnataka and Telangana to study the modalities, and assured that it would be implemented in the State at the earliest.

New buses

The Minister said priority would be given to buy new buses and addition of electric buses in the APSRTC fleet. He said people found to be misusing properties belonging to the APSRTC, or encroaching them, would be dealt with firmly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our efforts will be directed at clearing the debts incurred by the corporation and initiate effective measures to strengthen the public sector giant,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, addressing a review meeting at RTC House, Mr. Reddy said officials had a pivotal role to play in development of the organisation. He advised the officials to make customer satisfaction their top priority, and assured that the corporation would receive all possible help from the government.

PTD Employees’ Union plea

Meanwhile, members of the Public Transport Department (erstwhile APSRTC) Employees’ Union urged the Minister to address the issues that the employees faced after they were merged in the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a representation to the Minister, union’s State president P. Damodara Rao and general secretary G.V. Narasaiah said after the merger, the employees were deprived of various allowances, incentives and facilities.

They said, while the employees expected implementation of old pension scheme (OPS) after the merger, the authorities had withdrawn the then existing SRBS pension scheme. Free medical services to the employees and their families through referral hospitals was also withdrawn. Incentives that were given to drivers, conductors and other maintenance staff was also withdrawn, they pointed out.

The leaders urged the Minister to restore the allowances and incentives given to the employees in the past.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US