Free RTC bus ride for women will be implemented at the earliest, says A.P. Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy

Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy on June 20 (Thursday) said a special team would be constituted to study the modalities for implementation of the proposed free bus ride for women in the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference after visiting the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for the first time after taking charge as Minister, Mr. Reddy said he himself would visit Karnataka and Telangana to study the modalities, and assured that it would be implemented in the State at the earliest.

New buses

The Minister said priority would be given to buy new buses and addition of electric buses in the APSRTC fleet. He said people found to be misusing properties belonging to the APSRTC, or encroaching them, would be dealt with firmly.

“Our efforts will be directed at clearing the debts incurred by the corporation and initiate effective measures to strengthen the public sector giant,” he said.

Later, addressing a review meeting at RTC House, Mr. Reddy said officials had a pivotal role to play in development of the organisation. He advised the officials to make customer satisfaction their top priority, and assured that the corporation would receive all possible help from the government.

PTD Employees’ Union plea

Meanwhile, members of the Public Transport Department (erstwhile APSRTC) Employees’ Union urged the Minister to address the issues that the employees faced after they were merged in the government.

In a representation to the Minister, union’s State president P. Damodara Rao and general secretary G.V. Narasaiah said after the merger, the employees were deprived of various allowances, incentives and facilities.

They said, while the employees expected implementation of old pension scheme (OPS) after the merger, the authorities had withdrawn the then existing SRBS pension scheme. Free medical services to the employees and their families through referral hospitals was also withdrawn. Incentives that were given to drivers, conductors and other maintenance staff was also withdrawn, they pointed out.

The leaders urged the Minister to restore the allowances and incentives given to the employees in the past.

