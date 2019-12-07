Andhra Pradesh

Free Ride Scheme for women in Chittoor

Police vehicles to be arranged for women in need during night

The Chittoor police on Saturday launched the “Free Ride Scheme” for women in Chittoor municipal corporation limits, to provide secure transportation for them during nights.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar told the media that the scheme would be made available for women in need of emergency services between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. He said the unique service would be operational in Chittoor corporation limits initially and would soon be extended to Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor, Puttur and Sri City sub-divisions soon.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said women in need of emergency transportation should contact the police through 1091 and 7837018555. “Based on the requirement and emergency, police vehicles from the police station limits concerned or from the control room would be immediately arranged for them at their doorstep or at the nearest accessible point. Police personnel would provide safe transportation to them to reach their destinations,” he said.

The Supreintendent of Police said this facility would be of great help to the women during the times of medical emergencies and while threatened with possible mischief or attacks from miscreants, and for reaching risky destinations at nights.

