Free rice for May, June to PDS and NFSA beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA

27 April 2021 01:02 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to distribute 20 kg of rice (10 kilos each under the Public Distribution System and the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) for May and June to 1.47 crore card holders (88 lakh National Food Security Act cards and 59 lakh white ration cards) free of cost.

The government will incur an expenditure of ₹764 crore on it, according to a press release from the Commissioner of Civil Supplies.

