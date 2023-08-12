Free paramedical courses being offered for degree, inter students

August 12, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Bollineni Medskills executive director Ch. Nageswara Rao said that the institution was offering a free course for degree students to become patient relations associates, at GEMS hospital, Ragole of Srikakulam district.

In a press release, he said that the students who passed intermediate could pursue B.Sc., and diploma courses in paramedical fields. He said that the institution had entered into a memorandum of understanding with many hospitals and educational institutions to offer internships and jobs after successful completion of the courses. Interested candidates can contact the institution or call 7680945357 and 7995013422.

