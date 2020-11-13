VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:33 IST

A free online 'Functional English Course' is being conducted by the Department of Youth Services, Government of A.P., for youth to improve their communication skills. The online training courses will be held from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from November 17.

Those interested in participating in the 90-minute online classes will have to register their names by logging on to www.youthservices.ap.gov.in before November 16. The course ID and password will be sent to candidates who register themselves. Deputy Director of Technical Education B. Sai Lakshmi will be the course coordinator.

SETVIS CEO B. Srinivasa Rao called upon youth in Visakhapatnam to make use of the opportunity and register their names. More details can be had on 9849913079 or 9491553607 for more details.