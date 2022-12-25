Free mega health camp in Guntur on Dec. 27

December 25, 2022 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - GUNTUR

In a bid to do his part for society, a U.S.-returned NRI, Vamsi Krishna Kota, in collaboration with the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and other organisations, is holding a mega health camp to cater to nearly 2,000 people in and around the city on December 27 at AC College.

On Saturday, he invited the public, especially the needy patients, to avail of this opportunity. He said around 15 super speciality doctors and 25 specialists doctors from various reputed hospitals in Guntur, Vijayawada and Hyderabad will provide services to the patients at the mega camp. The doctors would provide free consultations, tests, prescriptions, medicine and surgeries.

He added that patients with cataracts and children born with blindness could get their surgeries done at the camp free of cost. He said that transport, food and other expenses of the patients would also be met.

He urged the patients suffering from diabetes-related problems to come to the camp on an empty stomach to get the tests done free of charge.

