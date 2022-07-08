Free medical camp held in Krishna village
An NGO, Maarpu Trust, in association with the Kamineni Hospitals Rural Health Outreach Program, jointly organised a free medical camp at Vanapamula village in Krishna district on Friday.
More than 250 patients of Korripadu, Vanapamula, Jamiditikurru and other villages were treated. Doctors performed free ECG, cardiac investigations, blood tests, and conducted eye check up. Maarpu Trust distributed free medicines to the patients.
