Free medical camp held for police personnel, families in Rajamahendravaram

At least 400 police personnel, officers and their family members on Monday underwent various medical tests during the one-day free medical camp in Rajamahendravaram. KIMS-Bollineni Hospitals in Rajamahendravaram conducted the medical camp marking the Police Commemoration Week. At least 22 experts offered free medical services to the police personnel and their families.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Narasimha Kishore, who donated blood during the medical camp, appealed to the police personnel to focus on their physical fitness. KIMS-Bollineni Hospitals chief executive officer and chief cardiologist Dr. N.S. Ramaraju and other doctors were present.

