Free medical camp conducted at old age home in Guntur

March 30, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Sarah Foundation, in collaboration with Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur organised a free medical camp at an old age home, here on Saturday.

The foundation’s founder K. Revanth Kamalakar said that the doctors conducted essential medical examinations for the elderly residents, contract labourers, railway porters and locals at the camp.

Guntur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ramakrishna, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Vijaya Lakshmi, and Superintendent of GGH Y. Kiran Kumar, among others participated.

