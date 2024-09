SSR Charitable Trust founder and industrialist Sura Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations aimed at inculcating unity among people. The foundation organised ‘annadanam’ to nearly 10,000 people in Srikakulam. In collaboration with GEMS hospital, it organised a medical camp and distributed medicines to patients. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said everyone should spare time for service activities, which, he said, would bring inner happiness.

