Andhra Pradesh

Free legal aid is a boon for poor litigants, says District Judge

Vizianagaram District Judge B. Sai Kalyana Chakravarthi speaking at a meeting on Saturday.  

Vizianagaram District Judge B. Sai Kalyana Chakravarthi on Saturday said that free legal aid was a great boon for litigants of poor families. He said that the District Legal Service Authority was helping them to get amicable solutions for their long-pending issues.

As part of Azad Ki Amrit Utsav, an exhibition on legal services was organised on the court premises. He inaugurated the exhibition and spoke about the benefits of the Lok Adalats which would find quick solutions to cases with the mutual consent of litigants. He said that awareness on new Acts and rights of people was need of the hour. Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Secretary V. Lakshmi Rajyam, family court Judge M. Madhuri, Special Judge Sikindar Bhasha and officials of various government departments were present.


