Free joint replacement surgeries at BIRRD

TIRUPATI

27 February 2021 01:28 IST

White ration card and ‘Pension Kanuka’ card holders can avail of the facilities

The Balaji Institute of Research, Surgery and Rehabilitation of the Disabled (BIRRD) has decided to perform knee joint and hip replacement surgeries on the people from poor financial background free of cost. The TTD’s orthopaedic hospital will start performing spine surgeries soon.

At a meeting of the BIRRD Trust held under the aegis of TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday, it was decided to perform the surgeries on those having white ration cards and ‘Pension Kanuka’ cards free of cost.

Surgeries will be performed free of cost on the YSR Aarogyasri cardholders. However, the beneficiaries need to pay ₹65,000 to ₹70,000 for the implants. The board also decided to recruit medical professionals and purchase MRI and CT scanners, besides sanctioning ₹3.5 crore for construction of the fourth floor in the new OPD block. The trust board also decided to build three more operation theatres to bring down the waiting time for surgeries, apart from setting in motion the idea of inviting expert orthopaedic surgeons from across the country to perform surgery on the poor patients.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and BIRRD honorary Director Madan Mohan Reddy took part in the meeting.