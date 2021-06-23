Free IAS coaching for meritorious students

VIJAYAWADA

23 June 2021 23:16 IST

The Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in city will offer free Intermediate with IAS coaching (five-year integrated course) and Degree with IAS coaching (three-year integrated course) to meritorious students, the coaching institute’s Managing Director T. Sarat Chandra said here on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Mr. Sarat Chandra said the beneficiaries of this free coaching would be selected based on an entrance exam to be conducted online on June 27 (Sunday). Students who would pass Class X this year can apply for the Intermediate with IAS course while those passing Intermediate or Class XII can apply for the Degree with IAS course.

Advertising

Advertising

Interested students can apply through the Academy’s website saratchandraias.com by June 26. “The syllabus for the exam is social studies of Classes VII to X and current affairs pertaining to the last two months, mostly based on the news items published in The Hindu,” said Mr. Sarat Chandra.