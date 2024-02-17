Free heart surgeries performed for children at Vijayawada hospital

February 17, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Twenty-five free heart surgeries were performed during a seven-day paediatric cardiac surgical camp, organised by the Heart and Brain Institute, Andhra Hospitals, in association with a team from Healing Little Hearts from England, the hospital’s chief of children’s services P.V. Rama Rao said.

The team comprising experts from different countries performed surgeries for conditions like rastelli senning operation (Double Switch), repair of vascular ring, repair of total anomalous pulmonary venous drainage, tetralogy of fallot (TOF) with absent pulmonary valve, partial anomalous pulmonary venous drainage, coarctation of the aorta (COA), pulmonary valve replacement, among others during the camp held from February 12 to 17, Dr. Rama Rao said while addressing the media in Vijayawada on the last day of the camp on Saturday.

Dr. Rama Rao said the team has been performing heart surgeries for children for the past nine years and that more than 4,000 cardiac surgeries and interventions have been performed so far.

