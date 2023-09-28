ADVERTISEMENT

Free heart screening held at Guntur hospital

September 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Lalitha Group of Hospitals at Guntur organised awareness programmes on heart health and conducted free tests on September 28 (Thursday) on the eve of World Heart Day. The offer will be available on Friday as well.

Anurag Polavarapu, head of Advanced Cardiovascular Intervention, explained that cardiovascular diseases cause 20.5 million deaths every year, and it is important that one is aware about the risk factors, prevention and management of heart diseases.

The free screening package includes BP test, blood sugar and lipid profile, ECG, atherosclerotic cardiovascular risk score, diet advice and cardiac consultation.

