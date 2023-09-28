HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free heart screening held at Guntur hospital

September 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Lalitha Group of Hospitals at Guntur organised awareness programmes on heart health and conducted free tests on September 28 (Thursday) on the eve of World Heart Day. The offer will be available on Friday as well.

Anurag Polavarapu, head of Advanced Cardiovascular Intervention, explained that cardiovascular diseases cause 20.5 million deaths every year, and it is important that one is aware about the risk factors, prevention and management of heart diseases.

The free screening package includes BP test, blood sugar and lipid profile, ECG, atherosclerotic cardiovascular risk score, diet advice and cardiac consultation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.