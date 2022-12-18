Free heart check-up camp organised

December 18, 2022 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Young Hearts Foundation of KTC Trust and the Rotary Club of Midtown, Vijayawada, in association with NRI and Ramesh Hospitals organised a free heart check-up camp here on Sunday.

About 100 patients were treated in the camp, said Ramesh Hospitals consultant M.C. Das. Head of the general surgery wing Dr. K. Shiva Shankar Rao from NRI Medical College inaugurated the camp and the organisers conducted BP, diabetes, ECG and Echo tests for the patients, said KTC Trust chairman Chadalawada Bhanu Prasad.

Mr. Bhanu Prasad said as per the WHO data, about 90 lakh people suffered from heart ailments across the world, of which 13 lakh of younger age groups died of the disease every year.

Mr. Das stressed the need for creating awareness on heart diseases. Rotary club president M. Krishna Prabhu, secretary K.S.N. Babu and others participated.

