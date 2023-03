Free food for Spandana applicants at NTR collectorate

March 27, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao inaugurated a free food programme for Spandana applicants at the collectorate on Monday. Mr. Rao said city-based NGO Dwaravathi Foundation would provide food to Spandana programme applicants who come to the collectorate from across the district every Monday. Mr. Rao, joint collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar, Dwaravathi Foundation chairman G. Santosh Kumar and others served food to the visitors. ADVERTISEMENT

