Free eye checkups for 6 lakh students to begin from today

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao said that as part of YSR Kanti Velugu project, free eye checkups would be conducted for 6,16,166 students from Class V to X studying in 5,268 government and private schools in Visakhapatnam district in the first phase from October 10 to 16.

Mr. Tirupathi Rao was addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, where he said that 850 medical teams with doctors, staff from 117 hospitals (Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres) assisted by ASHA workers would take part in the programme.

He said that students found to have eye ailments during the check up would be given spectatcles and treatment and other medical help.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao will inaugurate the programme at Gajuwaka ZP High School on October 10, he said. Mr. Tirupathi Rao said that the initiative is to identify children with glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and other eye-related issues.