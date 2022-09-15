Free education: second batch of students to be admitted from Sept. 22

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 15, 2022 23:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

VIJAYAWADA

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the implementation of Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right to Education Act which mandates allocation of 25 % of free seats for children from disadvantages and weaker sections in private unaided schools from the academic year 2022-23, the School Education Department facilitated admissions of children from various sections from August 16 to 26 in Class 1.

In a statement on Friday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar said the department would make available the list of the names of children eligible for admission in the remaining of the 25% seats on the website http://cse.ap.gov.in on September 21. Based on the second lottery, the eligible children would be admitted in the allotted private unaided schools from September 22 to 28.

He directed the District Education Officers and Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha to inform the same to the officials concerned and parents of the children and ensure smooth conduct of the admissions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the managements of the private schools where the children were being admitted, should ensure a hassle-free admission process and strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure issued in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app