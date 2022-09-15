Free education: second batch of students to be admitted from Sept. 22

VIJAYAWADA

As part of the implementation of Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right to Education Act which mandates allocation of 25 % of free seats for children from disadvantages and weaker sections in private unaided schools from the academic year 2022-23, the School Education Department facilitated admissions of children from various sections from August 16 to 26 in Class 1.

In a statement on Friday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar said the department would make available the list of the names of children eligible for admission in the remaining of the 25% seats on the website http://cse.ap.gov.in on September 21. Based on the second lottery, the eligible children would be admitted in the allotted private unaided schools from September 22 to 28.

He directed the District Education Officers and Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha to inform the same to the officials concerned and parents of the children and ensure smooth conduct of the admissions.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the managements of the private schools where the children were being admitted, should ensure a hassle-free admission process and strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure issued in this regard.