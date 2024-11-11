Free DSC coaching for BC students to begin across Andhra Pradesh

Minister for BC Welfare S. Savitha announced that free coaching centres for DSC (District Selection Committee) exam will be launched under BC Study Circles, starting November 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat on Monday, the Minister said the initiative aims to provide free coaching to 5,200 BC students and an additional 520 EWS candidates at 26 district centres. Each centre will accommodate 200 students, with trainees receiving a monthly stipend of ₹1,500 and an extra ₹1,000 for study materials.

Minister Savitha emphasised the program’s flexibility, which includes both online and offline coaching options. A new app has been introduced to support online learning with subject-specific classes, past question papers and model papers. Online coaching will benefit working individuals and homemakers, providing them the flexibility to access classes at their convenience.

The Minister also announced that Kanakadasa Jayanti, honouring the poet and social reformer from Karnataka who championed equality, will be celebrated statewide on November 18. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently designated Kanakadasa Jayanti as a state holiday, underscoring the government’s dedication to BC welfare.

The state budget has allocated a record ₹39,000 crore to BC welfare initiatives, reflecting the Chief Minister’s commitment to inclusive development, she observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.