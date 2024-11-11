 />
Free DSC coaching for BC students to begin across Andhra Pradesh

Updated - November 11, 2024 07:19 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

Minister for BC Welfare S. Savitha announced that free coaching centres for DSC (District Selection Committee) exam will be launched under BC Study Circles, starting November 16.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat on Monday, the Minister said the initiative aims to provide free coaching to 5,200 BC students and an additional 520 EWS candidates at 26 district centres. Each centre will accommodate 200 students, with trainees receiving a monthly stipend of ₹1,500 and an extra ₹1,000 for study materials.

Minister Savitha emphasised the program’s flexibility, which includes both online and offline coaching options. A new app has been introduced to support online learning with subject-specific classes, past question papers and model papers. Online coaching will benefit working individuals and homemakers, providing them the flexibility to access classes at their convenience.

The Minister also announced that Kanakadasa Jayanti, honouring the poet and social reformer from Karnataka who championed equality, will be celebrated statewide on November 18. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently designated Kanakadasa Jayanti as a state holiday, underscoring the government’s dedication to BC welfare.

The state budget has allocated a record ₹39,000 crore to BC welfare initiatives, reflecting the Chief Minister’s commitment to inclusive development, she observed.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:18 pm IST

