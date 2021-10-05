Andhra Pradesh

Free darshan for weaker sections during Brahmotsavams

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to provide free darshan to at least a thousand devotees belonging to various weaker, backward and downtrodden sections during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to begin on October 7.

The devotees will also have the darshan of goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanoor.

For the purpose, the TTD has decided to bring devotees from the places where it has constructed temples.

Thirty buses have been arranged for the free transportation of devotees from across the State, of which 20 have been allocated for East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts to cater to the agency areas.

The TTD will also ensure free food and shelter to the devotees en route with the support of local donors.s


