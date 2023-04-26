HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free collective seva launched at Srisailam temple for white card holders

April 26, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The Srisailam Devasthanam on Tuesday launched a free collective special seva facility for white card holders at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna launched the programme by performing a puja at the Rudra Mandapam in the temple. On the occasion of ‘Arudra Nakshatram Day’ on Tuesday, the priests performed ‘abhishekam’ and special pujas. The EO said that 250 tickets would be available every month for the collective seva only for white ration card holders, and those interested can apply online at www.srisailadevasthanam.org. These tickets will be available only through the website and must be booked in advance.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.