Free coaching for POLYCET-2024 in all government and private polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh from April 1, says official

March 31, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To motivate students to opt for polytechnic courses, the Department of Technical Education is organising comprehensive and free training classes for students preparing to write POLYCET-2024, in all the government and private polytechnic colleges across the State from April 1. The POLYCET-2024 is scheduled to be held on April 27, and April 5 is the last date for submission of online application.

In a statement on March 31 (Sunday), Commissioner, Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani, said thousands of students had already registered for free coaching and interested students can contact their respective college Principals on Monday. The free coaching would be conducted in all the 87 government and 182 private polytechnic colleges in the State till April 25, she said, adding that students would also be given coaching material in both, Telugu and English mediums. The 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. coaching will include classes in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Ms. Nagarani, who is also the Chairman of the State Institute of Technical Education and Training, said a pre-final entrance exam would be conducted on April 25 to remove exam fear from the minds of the students.

