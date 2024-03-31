GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free coaching for POLYCET-2024 in all government and private polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh from April 1, says official

March 31, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

To motivate students to opt for polytechnic courses, the Department of Technical Education is organising comprehensive and free training classes for students preparing to write POLYCET-2024, in all the government and private polytechnic colleges across the State from April 1. The POLYCET-2024 is scheduled to be held on April 27, and April 5 is the last date for submission of online application.

In a statement on March 31 (Sunday), Commissioner, Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani, said thousands of students had already registered for free coaching and interested students can contact their respective college Principals on Monday. The free coaching would be conducted in all the 87 government and 182 private polytechnic colleges in the State till April 25, she said, adding that students would also be given coaching material in both, Telugu and English mediums. The 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. coaching will include classes in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Ms. Nagarani, who is also the Chairman of the State Institute of Technical Education and Training, said a pre-final entrance exam would be conducted on April 25 to remove exam fear from the minds of the students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.