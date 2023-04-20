Free coaching for POLYCET-2023 in Government Polytechnic colleges in State

April 20, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, Technical Education, Chadalawada Nagarani on Thursday said Polytechnic courses offer decent career prospects to students in different sectors.

In a statement, Ms. Nagarani said to encourage students to opt for polytechnic courses, free coaching is being imparted in all Government Polytechnic colleges across the State for AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (PolyCET)-2023.

Training for the first batch of students started on April 17 while a fresh batch would start from April 24. Students undergoing the coaching are given free study material in English and Telugu mediums.

The Commissioner said POLYCET-2023 will be conducted on May 10 in 410 exam centres in 61 places across the State. “Around 1.5 lakh students will write the entrance test,” said Ms. Nagarani, informing that the two-hour exam will be for 120 marks.

Students belonging to the OC and BC sections should pay an entrance fee of ₹400, while for SC and ST students, the fee is ₹100, which can be either paid at the nearest Government Polytechnic college or in the online mode through the website https://polycet.nic.in before 5 p.m. of April 30.

Besides the existing 84 Government Polytechnic colleges and 176 private Polytechnic institutions, admissions will also be made to the new Polytechnic colleges at Bethamcharla in Nandyal district, Mydukuru in Kadapa district and Guntakal in Anantapur district, which will start functioning from this academic year.

Scholarships

Ms. Nagarani explained that the State had 10 Government Women’s Polytechnic institutions and two minority Polytechnic colleges specially for girls. “The government proposes to establish another nine Adarsh Ashram Polytechnic colleges for the benefit of the SC-ST students with free accommodation and teaching facilities. Each student beneficiary would get a three-year “Pragati” scholarship of ₹50,000 per year. The scholarship will be awarded to all the students admitted through PolyCET-2023,” she said.

To make the students industry-ready, the focus was on skill development in the final year where students were equipped with industrial training for a period of six months in 24 different courses, she said.

Secretary, Board of Technical Education, Vijaya Bhaskar said the labs had been modernised and accommodation facility in Government Polytechnic colleges had been spruced up. He said after clearing the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, students should apply for PolyCET- 2023. For details, they can contact helpline numbers: 08645-293151, 7901620551/557/567.