Free coaching for Group-1 and 2 exams for eligible youth in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh

December 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle announced that they would provide free coaching for the unemployed eligible youth for the APPSC Group-1 and 2 competitive exams in Palnadu district. In a press release here on Wednesday, the Study Circle Director P. Padmaja Rani informed that they are offering the free coaching to the youth as part of Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti’s initiative of Venkatapati Vidya Deevena programme. She urged the youth to utilise the opportunity.

The interested students could enrol for the course through https://drpvlakshmaiah.com/form/venkatapathi-vidya-deevena or call at 8500218036, 9773731858, 9573553998 and register, the release mentioned.