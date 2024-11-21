Free bus service launched in Srisailam

The Srisailam temple administration on Thursday decided to run free bus service in the temple town on weekends and Mondays for the benefit of devotees. The buses will run from Ganesh Sadan to Queue Complex, said Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple executive officer (EO) S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Azad, large number of pilgrims visit the Lord Shiva temple from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and also Karnataka, Telangana and other States. The pilgrim footfall reaches nearly one lakh during festivals such as ‘Ugadi’, ‘Maha Shivaratri’, ‘Vinayaka Chaturthi’, ‘Dasara’ and the auspicious ‘Karthika’ and ‘Sravana Masams’.

Mr. Azad said that movement of private vehicles will be restricted and parking would be allowed only on the outer ring road. To facilitate pilgrim travel from the parking place to queue lines, free bus service have been introduced.

The free bus service will run between 5 p.m. every Friday to 2 p.m. next Monday. The buses will run from Ganesh Sadan to Queue Complex via Annadanam Complex.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.