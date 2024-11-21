ADVERTISEMENT

Free bus service launched in Srisailam

Published - November 21, 2024 07:11 pm IST - NANDYAL

Buses to run from Ganesh Sadan to Queue Complex via Annadanam Complex between 5 p.m. every Friday to 2 p.m. next Monday

The Hindu Bureau

The Srisailam temple administration on Thursday decided to run free bus service in the temple town on weekends and Mondays for the benefit of devotees. The buses will run from Ganesh Sadan to Queue Complex, said Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple executive officer (EO) S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad.

According to Mr. Azad, large number of pilgrims visit the Lord Shiva temple from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and also Karnataka, Telangana and other States. The pilgrim footfall reaches nearly one lakh during festivals such as ‘Ugadi’, ‘Maha Shivaratri’, ‘Vinayaka Chaturthi’, ‘Dasara’ and the auspicious ‘Karthika’ and ‘Sravana Masams’.

Mr. Azad said that movement of private vehicles will be restricted and parking would be allowed only on the outer ring road. To facilitate pilgrim travel from the parking place to queue lines, free bus service have been introduced.

The free bus service will run between 5 p.m. every Friday to 2 p.m. next Monday. The buses will run from Ganesh Sadan to Queue Complex via Annadanam Complex.

