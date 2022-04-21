Free bus ride for students to SSC exam centre

RTC staff told to operate adequate number of buses

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will allow students writing SSC examinations from April 27 to May 9 to travel free of cost in its buses from their residence to the examination centre and back on producing their exam hall ticket.

In a circular, the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) Brahmananda Reddy said even if a student does not have a bus pass, he/she would be allowed to travel free of cost in all Pallevelugu and city ordinary buses.

The free commute would be allowed only on the day of the examinations. He said the Executive Directors of the Corporation should be in touch with the District Education Officers concerned and operate adequate number of buses for the convenience of the students.