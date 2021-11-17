Free artificial limb camp to be held in March, in Visakhapatnam

It is being organised in association with UJF, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Prema Hospital and the Department for Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens.

A free artificial limb and calipers camp is being organised by the Marwari Sammelan, Visakhapatnam, and Rajasthani Sanskritic Mandal (RSM), Visakhaptnam, under the aegis of National Marwari Federation, during March 2022.

The camp is being organised in association with Uttarandhra Journalist Front (UJF), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Prema Hospital and the Department for Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens. A poster on free camp was released at the Rajasthani Sanskritic Mandal, in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Chandmal Agarwal, president, A. P. Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan, said that the first free artificial limb camp was organised by RSM in 2015, when he was its president, to mark the ‘golden jubilee’ of RSM-Visakhapatnam. A total of 180 artificial limbs and calipers were provided to 147 beneficiaries at that camp. The second camp was conducted in 2018, after he became president of the A.P. branch of the All India Agarwal Sammelan. A total of 528 artificial limbs were provided to 472 beneficiaries.

This was the third camp and this time the screening and registration of patients would be done at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Narsipatnam, Paderu and Araku Valley apart from Visakhapatnam city. The hand and leg measurements of the registered persons would be taken at these screening camps.

The material, required for manufacture of the artificial limbs, would be brought from Guwahati. Temporary workshops would be set up in Srikakulam and at Rajasthani Sanskritic Mandal premises, in the city, for fixing of the artificial limbs and calipers.

The free distribution and limbs and calipers and their fixing, for beneficiaries from Vizianagaram and Srikakaulam, would be done at Srikakulam from March 1 to 6 and for those from Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and other districts it would be done in Visakhapatnam from March 7 to 15.

More details on registration can be had from Podeswar Purohit, secretary, A. P. Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan on 9396711999 or N. Nageswara Rao, general secretary, UJF on 9989966767.