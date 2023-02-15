ADVERTISEMENT

Free and fair MLC polls will be ensured, says Nellore Collector

February 15, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - NELLORE

Scrutiny will be taken up on February 24, and the last date to withdraw nominations is February 27

The Hindu Bureau

The election machinery is being fully geared up for the March 13 MLC elections from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, according to SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

Holding a meeting with nodal officers here on Tuesday, he said the model code of conduct would be strictly enforced to ensure a level playing field for the candidates.

Important dates

He said all arrangements were being made to ensure a free and fair election, adding the polling process would be webcast. He asked the nodal officers to visit all the polling stations ahead of the date for filing of nominations from February 16 to 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Scrutiny will be taken up on February 24, and the last date to withdraw nominations is February 27. The counting of votes polled on March 13 will be taken up on March 16.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRCP nominee from the Rayalaseema East Graduates constituency P. Shyam Prasad Reddy toured the handloom town of Chirala along with party Chirala coordinator Karnam Venkatesh in undivided Prakasam district which forms part of the constituency. He said 100 activists would be identified to drum up the support of voters in the Chirala municipality with a high concentration of over 10,000 voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US