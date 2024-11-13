Free and fair inquiry sought into death of snakebite victim in Srikakulam district

Several public representatives and locals sought free and fair inquiry with regard to the death of a person who was admitted to Ponduru community health centre and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Medical Sciences-Srikakulam after he was bitten by a snake. K. Chakraparani, son of the the victim K. Narayana Rao, alleged that the local medical and health officials were misleading the higher authorities by including the name of the Ponduru hospital Superintendent M. Sujatha in the inquiry report although she promptly guided the staff over the treatment after completion of duty hours on September 16, 2023.

Mr. Chakrapani and Indian Red Cross Society member K. Shantaram, academician M. Mohana Rao and Ponduru resident R. Apparao on Wednesday told the medical inquiry officer Nagabhusana Rao that disciplinary action should not be initiated on the Superintendent as she was not in the hospital but promptly advised the nurses and other staff who reportedly failed to provide treatment for snakebite victim. But the staff had told the kin of the patient to admit him to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam. Narayana Rao died while being shifted to Srikakulam hospital in an ambulance. Mr. Chakrapani, who recently met Commissioner of Secondary Health Department Attada Siri in Guntur, alleged that the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) authorities failed to take action on Medical Officer R. Ramadasu and the nurses concerned as they had failed to provide quick treatment to his father Narayana Rao.

He alleged that the local medical authorities had not provided an inquiry report and asked him to go to the Commissioner office located in Guntur district. Mr. Chakrapani expressed concern over the disciplinary action taken against Dr. Sujatha who was transferred to Rajam hospital while insisting that action be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nagabhusana Rao said that he would inform the higher authorities over the opinion of people as well as facts that led to the death of Mr. Narayana Rao.

