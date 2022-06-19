Andhra Pradesh

‘Fraudsters switching to cyber crime due to proliferation of technology’

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI/KADAPA June 19, 2022 21:38 IST
Updated: June 20, 2022 00:36 IST

Kadapa Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan has stated that the conventional fraudsters have switched over to cyber crime, by making use of the proliferation of technology and increased network connectivity in the era of internet.

Speaking on ‘Cyber safety and national security’ at a programme organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said gullible people often became soft targets. Operating from distant places, the cyber criminals often siphoned off money online from the accounts of those falling prey to online temptations, thus ruining their families.

At a similar event in Tirupati, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy said the percentage of rise in cyber criminal activities had a direct bearing on the ubiquitous presence of internet, smart phones and laptops. Many people lost lakhs of rupees from their accounts with a simple, but ignorant, touch on the screen, he said. He said affluent people getting lured into and falling prey to ‘honey traps’ was also on the rise.

