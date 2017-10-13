Franklin Templeton to open campus in City of Destiny

In-principle decision of Franklin Templeton, a prominent asset management company, to open a campus in the city will strengthen Fintech Valley-Vizag, an initiative of the State government to focus on converging finance and technology for a self-sustaining global fintech ecosystem.

This comes close on the heels of the MoU signed with Conduent, a $6-billion software and BPO company and allotment of land for a massive built-up space with plug and play facilities at Rushikonda by ANSR Consulting with a investment of ₹500 crore.

Now talks are on with Franklin Templeton for allotment of land for construction of its development centre.

According to indications, the company will start operations in a leased out premises as construction of own campus will take time.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had held talks with Franklin Templeton President and COO Jennifer Johnson during his last visit to California.

Infrastructure

“The government is not only making tremendous efforts in bringing Fintech companies to Vizag, it is also trying to create socio-economic development in the city by focusing on infrastructure,” IT Minister Nara Lokesh said during his recent visit to the city.