FPOs will be linked to Rythu Bharosa Kendras to improve profitability: Agriculture Minister

February 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

All Farmer Producer Organisations in Andhra Pradesh will be linked to nearest Rythu Bharosa Kendras to give an impetus to their profitability and proper running, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said at a review meeting of the FPOs here on Saturday.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy was the chief guest at the Rayalaseema Farmer Producer Organisations’ conclave at the local RDT Inclusive School on Saturday. Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that justice would be done to the farmers only when the FPOs organised by the farmers were strengthened. The FPOs must aspire to grow to the level of marketing products at an international level, he opined.

In the Year of Millets, the State Government would soon make efforts to provide meals at Anganwadis by procuring millets from the FPOs so that some push could be given to the growers, said Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushasree Charan.

The Agriculture Minister said that the FPOs would be given the opportunity to use the unused market committee facilities and storage places. He promised to increase subsidy to the FPOs for setting up warehouses. “Soon construction of food processing facilities will be started in the State at an investment of ₹1,250 crore and we will connect all government schemes for farmers,” said District Collector S. Nagalakshmi.