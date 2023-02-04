ADVERTISEMENT

FPOs will be linked to Rythu Bharosa Kendras to improve profitability: Agriculture Minister

February 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Efforts will be made to provide meals at Anganwadis by procuring millets from FPOs, says Child Welfare Minister

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

All Farmer Producer Organisations in Andhra Pradesh will be linked to nearest Rythu Bharosa Kendras to give an impetus to their profitability and proper running, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said at a review meeting of the FPOs here on Saturday.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy was the chief guest at the Rayalaseema Farmer Producer Organisations’ conclave at the local RDT Inclusive School on Saturday. Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that justice would be done to the farmers only when the FPOs organised by the farmers were strengthened. The FPOs must aspire to grow to the level of marketing products at an international level, he opined.

In the Year of Millets, the State Government would soon make efforts to provide meals at Anganwadis by procuring millets from the FPOs so that some push could be given to the growers, said Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushasree Charan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Agriculture Minister said that the FPOs would be given the opportunity to use the unused market committee facilities and storage places. He promised to increase subsidy to the FPOs for setting up warehouses. “Soon construction of food processing facilities will be started in the State at an investment of ₹1,250 crore and we will connect all government schemes for farmers,” said District Collector S. Nagalakshmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US