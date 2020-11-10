‘FPOs can benefit horticulture farmers’

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department R. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that villagers would avail the maximum benefits of government schemes if they were able to form Farmers Producers Organisations.
He said that 75% subsidy and other benefits would be extended for registered FPOs of the district. As part of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Irrigation and Agriculture Transformation Project (APIIATP), the department organised an awareness programme for farmers at Vasanta village of Gantyada mandal in Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao urged farmers to concentrate on horticulture crops apart from paddy, maize and other conventional crops. He said that the the additional income source for farmers would be possible only when they join hands and form FPOs.
Deputy Director of Groundwater Department K.S.Shastry assured to provide technical support to the farmers in developing horticulture crops. Integrated Rural People Welfare Association (IRPWA) Director P.K. Prakasha Rao said that horticulture crops grow quickly and ensure quick returns for farmers. He said that optimum utilisation of water resources would be possible when farmers are interested in growing horticulture crops under the supervision of experts.
He assured to motivate farmers to form FPOs which he said are necessary to get financial support from banks. Mr. Prakash said that unity among the farmers would also help in adopting effective marketing techniques to get profits within no time.
